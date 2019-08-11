Harry Kane scored two late goals as Tottenham came from behind to start their Premier League campaign with a 3-1 home win over promoted Aston Villa yesterday.

Tanguy Ndombele also struck on his debut as Mauricio Pochettino's side dug deep to overcome a stubborn Villa team.

Kane, who had two good chances late in the first half, capitalised on a defensive lapse from Jack Grealish before coolly slotting the ball past goalkeeper Tom Heaton in the 86th minute.

The England forward then grabbed his second in the 90th minute after being set up by Moussa Sissoko. It was just reward for Tottenham's pressure after the hosts chalked up 28 shots to the visitors' six.

"We came up against a superior team, there is no doubt about that," Villa coach Dean Smith said. "They were Champions League finalists for a reason. We knew it would be a tough baptism."

Earlier, John McGinn stunned the home crowd by scoring against the run of play in the ninth minute. He held off Danny Rose's challenge and shot low past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris following a long ball forward from Tyrone Mings.

Club record signing Ndombele equalised in the 73rd minute when he let fly through a host of bodies after Lucas Moura had laid back the ball.

"When Tanguy got his goal, it was full throttle to the end," Kane said. "We created a few chances and thankfully a couple came to me and I was able to put them away."

- AP