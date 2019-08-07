Former test first-five and Highlanders assistant coach Tony Brown is being linked with an assistant coaching role with the All Blacks.

According to Rugbypass, Brown, who made 18 appearances for the All Blacks between 1999 and 2001, has been approached by both Ian Foster and Scott Robertson - the two leading contenders to replace Steve Hansen as head coach after the World Cup.

Current All Blacks assistant coach Foster and Crusaders head coach Robertson have reportedly shoulder tapped Brown to form part of their respective coaching set-ups, should either of them be named as Hansen's successor.

Hansen announced late last year that he would step down after the tournament in Japan, after an involvement of 16 years with the All Blacks.

Foster and Robertson are believed to be the front-runners for the top job with a number of other strong contenders have already ruled themselves out - including Vern Cotter, Joe Schmidt, Warren Gatland and Dave Rennie.

Foster has enjoyed great success since taking over as Hansen's assistant in 2012, while Robertson's meteoric rise as a coach continued this season when the all-conquering Crusaders claimed a third successive Super Rugby title.

According to RugbyPass, New Zealand Rugby would prefer to recruit a team of coaches into the national set up, as opposed to just one coach. This was possibly one of the reasons why Graham Henry was re-signed after the disastrous 2007 World Cup campaign ahead of then-Crusaders coach Robbie Deans.

Brown, who is currently second-in-command with the Japanese national side, will be returning to New Zealand next year to assist Aaron Mauger at the Highlanders.