An international British sports star is set to publically announce that they are HIV positive.

The Sun reported that the star intends to make the announcement next month via Twitter prior to a sports event they are set to compete in.

"The star has given this a lot of thought and plans to make the announcement on Twitter," a source told the Sun. "It will cause a sensation but they are prepared for that.

"It is courageous, given attitudes in sport aren't always the most enlightened. But it will prompt an outpouring of support and praise."

The British athlete reportedly wants to make the announcement on social media as a bid to tackle the stigma of living with the virus.

British figure skater John Curry announced that he was HIV positive in 1987 before dying of an AIDS-related heart attack.

In 1991 US basketball star Earvin 'Magic' Johnson announced that he was HIV positive and in 1993, tennis star Arthur Ashe died from AIDS-related pneumonia.

Around 101,600 people in the UK have HIV. Symptoms can include fever, a sore throat and body rash.