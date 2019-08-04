All the action from The Ashes cricket test between Australia and England.







Catch up on yesterday's action below:

Australia ripped through England's middle order in the first session before the Poms fought back through a 65-run, ninth wicket partnership between Stuart broad (29) and Chris Woakes (37 not out).

The home side was eventually bowled out for 374, giving it a lead of 90 runs over the Aussies in the first innings. It looked like it would be plenty when Warner and Cameron Bancroft both departed for single digits and the Hollies Stand was rocking at the fall of each wicket.

But then something strange happened. The Hollies Stand went quiet, for what seemed like the first time of the day. And it had Smith and Usman Khawaja to blame.

While silencing the fans probably wasn't the main aim of the visiting batsmen, it was a positive consequence of putting on a brisk 48-run partnership as both men counter-attacked.

Smith was 19 off 23 balls and Khawaja motored to 40 from 47 deliveries before the next one brought him undone — a corker from Ben Stokes that nipped back off the seam and caught the inside edge before being snaffled by Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps.

The silence was broken and the Hollies Stand was heaving again. Normal service had resumed.

- news.com.au