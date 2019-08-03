When Noeline Taurua was first appointed head coach of the Silver Ferns, there was one simple message she made clear.

"I can't save the world overnight."

Repeating that exact phrase almost every time she was asked for her thoughts on being hailed as the Silver Ferns' saving grace, Taurua was clear on what netball fans should and shouldn't expect of her.

And her words proved true as the Silver Ferns were continuously - in Taurua's words - "walloped" by the likes of England and Australia on the international stage as recent as January's Quad Series.

But when the Silver Ferns

