Infamous escort Jenny Thompson, who reportedly earned $2000 a night and slept with more than 13 English Premier League players, has revealed her biggest regret.

In 2010, Thompson, now 30, confessed about having a threesome with football superstar Wayne Rooney with fellow vice girl Helen Wood in Manchester while his wife Coleen was five months pregnant with his son Kai, now nine.

Despite re-airing the scandal this April in her memoir, A Man's World, Thompson – who won UK's Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 – says she regrets spilling the beans about that night.

Thompson calls escorting the "unhappiest time in her life", and after quickly blowing the cash she earned from selling her story, was left anxious and struggling with her mental health, reports The Sun.

"Believe it or not, I don't like to keep bringing it up, but every time Helen opens her mouth — I get dragged into it," Thompson told The Sun. "I really do despise her."

She says she is determined not to linger in the past and has apologised to Coleen.

However, she says she hasn't reconciled with her former escort friend Helen, with the pair being at war since the scandal surfaced.

Thompson has accused Rooney – who reportedly paid the pair $1700 for their encounter – of sending her "filth" on Skype and inviting her to his family home for sex.

But she has now moved on and is enjoying life as a devoted mother to her 6-year-old daughter Bella.

"My life is completely different," Jenny says. "I'm all about positivity and doing things that make me feel good, mentally and physically."

After the threesome made headlines, Coleen Rooney reportedly forgave Wayne, and the couple have since gone on to have three more children.

It wasn't, however, the first time that Wayne Rooney got himself into trouble.

It was revealed that Rooney had visited prostitutes throughout his career, including when he was only 16, and in 2017 he pleaded guilty to drink driving after getting arrested in a car with Laura Simpson.

Rooney and his family are now based in America where the footballer plays for DC United, but he was also arrested there for being drunk and was spotted in a car while on a bender with a barmaid.

Despite Rooney's actions, his marriage with Coleen has remained intact.

Wayne, who had a long celebrated career with Manchester United before moving to the States, has said that he will return to the UK once his contract in America expires as Coleen would like to raise their kids back home.

DC United forward Wayne Rooney. Photo / Photosport

Thompson, however, remains crippled by her decision to tell her story.

"It would have come out one way or another because too many people knew," she says.

"When the story came out, I was in a bad relationship with an ex-boyfriend and the story actually saved me from that relationship. There are regrets, of course. If it was now, I would have spoken to my mum and dad and been frank and said, 'I'm sorry. This is what's happened. How can I deal with it?' It all spiralled out of control."

She admits that her motivation was the $140,000 fee she received for telling her story, which she then spent frivolously on "nothing of importance".

"I'm not the same girl now," says Thompson. "I'm more thoughtful. I can see things from other people's perspective.

"Back then, I didn't think about the damage I could cause to anyone, only of what I was going to gain. I was a selfish, vacuous, greedy, obsessive girl. The money I got paid was good, but that's all gone now, blown on holidays and designer clothes."

Thompson says her past experiences as an escort has left her needing help from a psychotherapist to help with anxiety.

"At night when I go to sleep, I start thinking about my past and cry a lot," she says. "It can keep me awake for hours and so he has shown me techniques to calm the anxiety attacks."

But she has had enough of looking backwards, particularly about the Rooney scandal.

"I feel like I've paid for my mistakes," she says. "There's only so many times I can say sorry to the people involved. I mean what do people want, to pin me to a cross? I can't carry on suffering forever. I'm done with it and looking forward to the next ten years of my life."