All the NRL action between the New Zealand Warriors and the Canberra Raiders.

Issac Luke and Kodi Nikorima have been named in the Warriors team to face the Raiders on Friday night.

Luke 's appearance is contingent on the outcome of a judicial hearing on Tuesday night while Nikorima looks set to return after being a late withdrawal from the Eels clash last Saturday.

After travelling almost 15,000km and playing in four different cities in the last four weeks, the Warriors are back home for the first time since June 30 when they host Canberra (8.00pm kick-off).

Luke faces a judicial hearing on a grade two dangerous throw offence he was charged with following Saturday night's loss to Parramatta.

The club has accepted the offence but is disputing the grading. If successful, Luke would be clear to play on Friday night.

Included in the extended 21-man squad is hooker Karl Lawton, who has been side-lined for the last three games with a shoulder injury he picked up in the Newcastle encounter.

Returning at halfback is Nikorima, who missed the Parramatta encounter with an ankle complaint, while new signing Josh Curran is on the extended bench.

The Warriors have endured a challenging sequence of four consecutive away games in July taking them to Newcastle, Brisbane, Wellington and Sydney.

The itinerary produced the tightest series of results imaginable – a 24-20 win over the Knights, an 18-18 draw with the Broncos, a 19-18 victory against the Sharks and a 22-24 loss to the Eels for a points for and against differential of just three points.

In their two previous matches in June the Warriors beat Gold Coast 24-20 away and, in their only game in Auckland in their last six games, they lost 18-19 to Penrith.

Left wing Ken Maumalo goes into Friday night's match boasting 14 tries in 17 matches to be the joint top try scorer with Parramatta's Maika Sivo.

Maumalo, who snared his fourth brace of the season last weekend, has doubled his career tally which stood at 14 tries in 64 appearances starting the campaign.

Three players are closing in on milestones.

Prop Leeson Ah Mau, one of only two players to appear in every match this year (Peta Hiku is the other), will play his 198th career match this week while fellow front rower Agnatius Paasi and Nikorima make their 96th appearances.

Despite last week's controversial defeat, the Warriors remain two points off eighth place.