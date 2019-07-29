More big name All Blacks will consider following Beauden Barrett's lead and switch Super Rugby teams.

That's the claim from Hurricanes chief executive Avan Lee, after they kept Jordie Barrett in the capital for now after the Blues tried to lure him away.

Lee said contrary to what he initially believed, no player was beyond an approach from rival Super Rugby teams.

"Typically in the last four years since I've been here that interest has been driven from offshore," he told Radio Sport.

Advertisement

"But that has changed in the last six weeks with other New Zealand clubs approaching some of our top players, and we've also been in the market.

"There is a different dynamic and something that will probably increase.

"I naively thought that there were players at each club who were perhaps untouchable, Aaron and Ben Smith, Sam Whitelock – I thought those sorts of guys wouldn't move.

"They were established All Blacks, with families, settled in their cities. The last six weeks have changed my mind a bit.

"We probably thought Beauden would stay a Hurricane for life – perhaps we were naïve, and are more aware of it now.

"Beauden made it clear to us and the media it was a financial decision, and it's a different beast when looking at players changing for those reasons."

Lee said Beauden Barrett's departure raised doubt about the position of Jordie Barrett.

"It would have been a tough pill to swallow, losing both of them," Lee said.

Jordie Barrett's new three-year-contract allows him to shift away from the Hurricanes after 2020.

Lee said: "There have been some sleepless nights…it can be stressful but wins like Jordie make it feel okay."