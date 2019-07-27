Good news for the All Blacks: Brodie Retallick dislocated his left shoulder but remains in the frame for the World Cup.

The big lock left the Westpac Stadium pitch in considerable pain after a ruck cleanout during the All Blacks' 16-all draw with the Springboks.

Thankfully for him and his team, a scan revealed no fracture or joint damage, a diagnosis which means he could still play a meaningful part in the All Blacks' World Cup defence which starts for them with a pool game against South Africa in Yokohama on September 21.

"He's only dislocated it, which means there's a good possibility he could make the World Cup," coach Steve Hansen said today. "There's no time line yet as to when he'll return to play, but hopefully he'll be available to go to the World Cup."

Asked whether he was relieved at the diagnosis, Hansen said: "He's one of our best players so obviously relieved, yes. It's good."

Hansen was also asked how Retallick received the 60th-minute injury, an incident not without controversy. Boks replacement lock RG Snyman clearly entered the ruck illegally, a point made clear to referee Nic Berry by skipper Kieran Read, but the Australian official stated he was happy with Snyman's intervention.

"He was offside, so I have an issue with that," Hansen said. "But the cleanout itself was probably technically okay. But he was offside, he entered from the side of the ruck but that's only a penalty."

On Wednesday, Hansen will trim his squad to 31 for the two Bledisloe Cup tests, the first of which is in Perth on August 11.

He said midfielder Sonny Bill Williams, who got through 60 minutes without further injury apart a scratched nose which required a few stitches, would not travel to Perth, rather he would be available for Counties' next two games before the return test at Eden Park on August 18.

Highlanders first-five Josh Ioane would also play provincial rugby, Hansen said.

All Blacks Brodie Retallick injury during the 2019 Investec Rugby Championship game between All Blacks vs South Africa. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

🏆 The All Blacks retain the Freedom Cup with a 16-16 draw with South Africa in Wellington.#NZLvRSA #BACKBLACK pic.twitter.com/bVLRGKHWeu — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 27, 2019