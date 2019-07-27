COMMENT:

The All Blacks and Springboks will head to the World Cup neck and neck – their opening match of the global showpiece poised on a knife-edge.

Three tests these two great foes have contested in the past year – both scoring 82 points. One win each, one draw, leaves the Boks with growing belief, and the All Blacks with plenty to ponder.

Brodie Retallick's dislocated shoulder – suffered after a nasty Rudolph Snyman collision at the ruck - will only enhance nerves.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The All Blacks are not exactly flush with world-class locking depth, and there is simply

Related articles: