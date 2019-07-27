The TAB has softened the blow to Warriors bettors, refunding all head to head bets on the team in their loss to Parramatta.

The Warriors had what would have been a match-winning try ruled out after the officials found a forward pass in the build up, which drew the ire of spectators and pundits alike.

A message on the TAB website revealed the decision to refund all head to head bets, calling it a "justice payout".

"A disgraceful officiating decision has denied the NZ Warriors a thoroughly deserved victory against the Parramatta Eels. Usually it would be "Bets Gone Warriors", but not this time."

Advertisement

In the wake of a bad beat, we've refunded all Warriors H2H bets to the amount of 44k #NRLEelsWarriors pic.twitter.com/pr53Y6fNPR — TAB Sport (@TAB_Sport) July 27, 2019

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney addressed the dubious officiating in his press conference after the team's 24-22 loss, in which the Warriors were on the wrong side of a 9-2 penalty count.

"I thought there was a bit more that went on before then to be honest, and I reckon if you watched me over the past two and a half years, I don't care too much for blaming because you just sound like a whinging coach.

"I just thought it was very ordinary. In essence we could've been better in certain areas, there's no doubt about it. I won't hide from the fact we need to be better and we could've done things a bit better but goodness our roles were made really hard tonight."