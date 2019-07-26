Murray Baker is pleased with last start winner Vibrato heading into today's Ryder Stakes (1200m) at the Levin Racing Club's meeting at Otaki.

The 2-year-old son of Sacred Falls followed two trial wins and a luckless debut with a classy win over 1230m at Rotorua on June 26, leading from start to finish.

"He hasn't raced for a month but we're happy with him and we think he's probably improved a bit," said Baker, who trains in partnership with Andrew Forsman.

"He had a bit of time off after he won and we've just got him going again. It's a stakes race, so we thought we'd have go."

Advertisement

Vibrato will be ridden by Matthew Cameron and the pair will jump from barrier seven. "He should go well," Baker said. "He's a genuine horse and he'd shown good trial form before winning at Rotorua."

The final black-type race of the 2018-19 racing season has attracted a field of 11 rising 3-year-olds with impressive last start winner London Bound the early favourite, followed by stakes-winning filly Flaunting.

The Baker-Forsman team will also be represented by consistent mare Elle Eye Are at Otaki today in the McMahon Livestock Handicap.

The premiership leading stable's only other two runners today are Rippin and Red Beach, both of which are set to contest the Waikato/BOP Busy Bees (1650m) at Rotorua.

- NZ Racing Desk