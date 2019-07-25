COMMENT:

Experiment? More like a revolution. The Richie Mo'unga-Beauden Barrett double selection for the All Blacks against the Springboks, an unmistakable look ahead to the World Cup, has the potential to take this team to a new level.

It is one of the most attacking decisions the selectors have made in recent times because in Mo'unga and Barrett the All Blacks have the best of all worlds; two genuine playmakers, two genuine kicking options, and two men who in their own unique way can cut an opposition to shreds - Mo'unga from close to the defensive line and Barrett from deep.

It's relatively low risk, too; the only drawback a potential lack of impact off the reserves bench deep into knockout games, but that may be overstating things and more on that soon.

Advertisement

Focus Live: Our opinion of the All Blacks squad to face South Africa

The All Blacks have long wanted two playmakers on the field at one time as defensive lines get progressively quicker and on Saturday they will have two of the best in the world on the field from the start.

Fullback Ben Smith has been encouraged to insert himself at first receiver in order to assist first-five Barrett and once the currently injured Damian McKenzie was deemed an All Black fullback rather than a first-five he too was expected to get involved as much as possible.

Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett look on during an All Blacks training session. Photo / Getty

But with Barrett moving to the back to make way for Mo'unga to start in the No 10 jersey, the All Blacks have two of the most creative players in the world at the ready to unlock any defence – rush or otherwise.

They also have in Barrett a player who is reliable under the high ball (as is Smith, who will start on the right wing at Westpac Stadium), and a man who proved his defensive capabilities once again with a superb cover tackle on Pumas No 10 Nicolas Sanchez in Buenos Aires last weekend, and that credibility cannot be overlooked.

This experiment, if we can call it that, would be doomed to fail if the 28-year-old, who is about to play his 75th test, wasn't a competent fullback. That he is more than that is a testament to his talent, flexibility and the All Blacks' embarrassment of riches.

Hansen said in explaining his decision to start the pair for the first time that it was important to have his best players on the field at the same time - a hint, perhaps, that we could also see Kieran Read, Ardie Savea and Sam Cane as a loose forward trio in Japan. He admitted yesterday without elaborating that he had thought about it.

All Black Ardie Savea in action against Argentina. Photo / Getty

That strategy in itself is bold and it also rewards form and consistency. Mo'unga has been superb for the Crusaders on their run to their three recent titles and deserves his opportunity, while Savea is rapidly becoming a player the All Blacks cannot do without.

It's an all-in approach that hints at an up-tempo game on what will be hard fields in Japan from September and Hansen and the All Blacks are fortunate that they have the depth and more specifically the pace to add impact even should they decide to be without Mo'unga and Savea on the reserves bench.

Outside back George Bridge, on the bench on Saturday, has the speed to stress any defence in the final quarter, as does Crusaders teammate Braydon Ennor, who proved it with one excellent break on debut against the Pumas, and in Matt Todd, who will start against the Boks, the All Blacks have a man almost guaranteed to make a crucial late intervention as a replacement.

Don't be surprised to see Hansen change things up again for next month's two Bledisloe Cup tests, but, as far as Mo'unga and Barrett are concerned, this is a look to the future, and the future is bright.