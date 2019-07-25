COMMENT:

Experiment? More like a revolution. The Richie Mo'unga-Beauden Barrett double selection for the All Blacks against the Springboks, an unmistakable look ahead to the World Cup, has the potential to take this team to a new level.

It is one of the most attacking decisions the selectors have made in recent times because in Mo'unga and Barrett the All Blacks have the best of all worlds; two genuine playmakers, two genuine kicking options, and two men who in their own unique way can cut an opposition to shreds - Mo'unga from close to the defensive line and Barrett from

