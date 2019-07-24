Shane Warne's physique is talked about as much as his iconic flipper these days, but the 49-year-old has moved to clear up some of the rumours surrounding his trim new figure.

The Aussie cricket legend has denied the swirling rumours of surgery and injections, revealing he's dropped 14kg again this year and has kept the weight off.

The headline magnet has revealed he has been able to maintain his 84kg frame this year, leaving him in the best shape he has been in since splitting with former fiance Elizabeth Hurley in 2013.

Speaking in an interview with Triple M's Hot Breakfast, Warne revealed he is in a constant battle to reach his target weight of 80kg, but has already lost 14kg after tipping the scales at 98kg recently.

Warne said his only secret is using traditional Chinese medicines, having previously said after other weight loss programs that he had enjoyed success with meal replacement shakes.

"I've been doing traditional Chinese medicine, I've been doing training and things like that," Warne said.

"I've dropped 14kg, I'm trying to lose another three or four more to get down to 80kg but I haven't had any work done to my head. I haven't had, whatever they call it, fillers, injections and all that sort of stuff."

He admits he is hoping to drop some excess kilos now before he settles in to cover Australia's Ashes series in England over the European summer — where he admits he finds it hard to knock back any beer that crosses his path.

With his bronze complexion and stretched facial features, Warne has recently come under fire for looking more and more like Paul Hogan or even AFL great Jason Akermanis.

Warne even copped it from his son on social media for looking like the controversial Brisbane Lions premiership winner when the cricket legend was going through a beard phase recently.

The Spin King also lost 10kg when dating Hollywood star Hurley where the glamorous Brit was responsible for helping Warnie reach 82kg.

His recent weight loss came at an important time for the Aussie legend, who this week auctioned and modelled off his own line of sporting apparel products under the brand name SW23.

The Shane Warne Project line features a range of cricket and golf gear.

Meanwhile, Warne has hinted he could be tempted to make a bizarre career change into the world of AFL administration with his beloved St Kilda Saints.

Warne said he discussed a possible appointment to the board of the football club at the start of the year as well as a "wider" position at the club in a conversation with club chairman Andrew Bassat.

"I'm a good friend of Andrew Bassat, let's just put it that way," Warne said on Fox Footy's AFL360.

"There's no official role or anything.

"I did have a chat with Andrew Bassat at the start of this football season, talking about possibly (being) on the board or having a bigger role and impact at the St Kilda footy club but with the World Cup and the Ashes on this year — when I'm spending a lot of time in England — it wasn't the right time.

"Who knows, I'll have a chat with Andrew when I get back from England and when I'm over in England during that time.

"Who knows about next year but I'd love to be more involved with the St Kilda footy club."