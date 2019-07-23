For a big man, Sonny Bill Williams is pretty quiet on his feet.

The All Blacks midfielder shared a humorous video on Twitter surprising his children after arriving back in New Zealand following the side's win over Argentina on Sunday.

"Sneaking in to see my girls after a couple of weeks," he said with the video.

However his kids were so focussed on watching television that he was able to sneak behind them and surprise them with his return.

Advertisement

Sneaking in to see my girls after a couple of weeks. 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/8R2NQFXxx1 — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) July 23, 2019

It appears the video was taken in Wellington ahead of the All Blacks Rugby Championship test against South Africa on Saturday.

The 33-year-old was ruled out of the Argentina win after travelling to Buenos Ares. He's expected to be part of the match day squad this weekend. Williams last played for the All Blacks against England in October where he left the field with a shoulder injury.