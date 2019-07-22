The world's highest paid football player Cristiano Ronaldo won't face criminal charges after a woman accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas Strip resort in 2009.

Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said in a statement today that after reviewing a new police investigation, he determined that sexual assault claims can't be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and no charge will be filed.

Ronaldo's attorney, Peter Christiansen, wasn't immediately available to comment.

Christiansen has said the sex was consensual.

Advertisement

Attorneys for Ronaldo's accuser, former model and schoolteacher Kathryn Mayorga, did not immediately respond to telephone, text and email messages.

She has a lawsuit pending against Ronaldo in U.S. court in Las Vegas. It alleges he or those working for him allowed terms of a confidential financial settlement with Mayorga to become public.

Mayorga, who was an aspiring model, aged 25 at the time, made claims last year that Ronaldo forced himself on her in the penthouse of the Palms Place hotel. She reported the assault to police the day after but did not pursue the case, and says she was paid US$375,000 to keep quiet about the night.

He insisted their encounter was consensual.

Christiansen said in a statement issued to The Telegraph in January: "Mr Ronaldo has always maintained, as he does today, that what occurred in Las Vegas in 2009 was consensual in nature, so it is not surprising that DNA would be present, nor that the police would make this very standard request as part of their investigation."

Christiansen has said that he intends to pursue legal action against German magazine Spiegel, after it interviewed Miss Mayorga and published a detailed account of her accusations in September.

"I felt sick and I felt confused," she told the magazine. "And I still had no emotion. No emotion. Through this whole thing ... it took me three months to cry."