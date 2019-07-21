Last week the Black Caps reaped a $3 million payday as runners up of the Cricket World Cup.

Today, as the Silver Ferns lifted the Netball World Cup trophy, they pocketed not a single cent from the official organisers.

The Ferns claimed a thrilling 52-51 win over the Australian Diamonds in this morning's grand final (NZT) – the first time the national side claimed the title since 2003.

New Zealand's Laura Langman lifts the trophy with her team mates after winning the Netball World Cup. Photo / Getty

It topped off an incredible 11-month turn around thanks to head coach Noeline Taurua, who came on board following the Ferns' disastrous Commonwealth Games campaign.

Although the players would say the glory of being crowned a World Champion is priceless, tournament officials confirming that there was no prize money up for grabs in Liverpool shed light on the harsh reality of women's sport.

The Blacks Caps' $3 million payout was split and shared amongst the squad – each cricketer receiving an impressive $187,500 - more than what leading Silver Ferns Maria Folau and Laura Langman are estimated to make in a year.

The prize money for the Cricket World Cup was a direct correlation to the amount of revenue that the event brought in.

Meanwhile, many of the Ferns work part-time around their demanding training and travel schedules to cover costs, with several in the past having had to choose between netball and their career.

It's also unlikely the Silver Ferns will have a full-team parade to celebrate their monumental win with Kiwi netball fans.

Taurua and Ferns captain Laura Langman will fly back to Australia to join the Sunshine Coast Lightning for the final eight weeks of the Suncorp Super Netball competition.

Training resumes on Thursday, with the Lightning due back on court this Saturday, leaving no time for a World Cup victory parade or celebrations in New Zealand.

With no official prize money up for grabs, the Ferns' only hope of a payout would be from Netball New Zealand or a sponsor. Netball New Zealand have been approached for comment.

BBC Sport revealed that players of the South African Proteas were each set for a whopping R1m (NZ$106,180.85) bonus had the side won the Netball World Cup thanks to Telkom.

The Telecoms giant also guaranteed each player R500,000 (NZ$53,090) if they finished second in Liverpool. They however finished fourth after losing a tight semifinal to Australia.