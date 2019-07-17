It's make or break for the Silver Ferns.

Having claimed five straight wins in the Netball World Cup so far, the Ferns have impressed on court with confident and clinical play.

However, the first real test arrives tomorrow night when New Zealand take on three-time defending champions, the Australian Diamonds.

A win won't just be crucial for topping their pool - having already locked in a spot in the semifinals – but it will undoubtedly give them the confidence they need to bring the World Cup home.

Advertisement

"This is make or break," former Silver Ferns captain Bernice Mene said, "This is the one we've been waiting for, all of the other games have been leading into and have been practice towards this Australian game."

Gina Crampton controls the ball against Malawi. Photo / Getty

Mene, who represented the Silver Ferns at the 1995 and 1999 Netball World Cups, said it was important the side left nothing unturned heading into the game.

"This is basically it. It could be our one crack at Australia and on advancing right through," she said. "It's a whole team effort right through the court.

"I think we've got the skills and understanding now to be able to do that ... We know that we've done it in the last five games, we can do it in this one."

Maria Folau shoots during the preliminaries stage two match against Northern Ireland. Photo / Getty

The Ferns' unsurprisingly claimed massive wins in their first five games against Malawi, Barbados, Singapore, Zimbabwe and Northern Ireland.

More interestingly though has been the variety of changes and combinations Taurua put under the spotlight.

Introducing long-time goal defender Katrina Rore at wing defence and interchanging the shooting circle with Maria Folau appearing at both goal shoot and goal attack, it's clear Taurua has a raft of game plans up her sleeve to combat any scenario.

Hailing Taurua's approach in the opening games, Mene was confident the Ferns now have what it takes to combat Australia and their tough one-on-one defence tactics.

Noeline Taurua, head coach of New Zealand. Photo / Getty

"Noeline has been working on combinations, she's also been working on, against the teams that are less strong we've come up against, not just firing the ball down the court in two passes like the other big strong teams have been doing," Mene said. "They've been working on passing it back to the line [and] running through scenarios.

"What we've seen is a very calm attacking unit and that holds us some good stead against the Australia defence because they're really niggly, they try and wear you down.

"The Aussies are always fit, we're fit, but I think it's about keeping our composure and keeping to our game plan which is what Noeline's been working on."

The Silver Ferns will face the Australian Diamonds tomorrow night at 9:30 pm (NZT).

Dependant on the result, New Zealand will then progress into one of the two semifinal matches, to be played either on Saturday night or Sunday morning (NZT).