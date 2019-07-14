The Steve Kearney era is going the way of many before him at the Warriors, and it goes without saying that this is not a good thing.

Hopefully the third year Warriors coach can turn it around, but that sinking feeling is starting to sink in again.

I've seen a lot of Warriors games over the years, hundreds of the damn things.

And none would sum up the mad mix of frustration and potential better than what happened in Brisbane on Saturday night.

With the 2019 NRL season on the line, it has to be asked why Kearney's Warriors were unable to put a foot on the throat at Suncorp Stadium, where they did so many good things to get into a winning position.

Do you laugh or cry? That's the eternal question with this mob.

On the face of it, an 18-all draw at Suncorp Stadium is hardly a disaster. The Broncos have the best young side in the NRL, a team which should be a force for years to come.

But the Warriors had them on toast for a lot of the game. One side of the Broncos' defence couldn't handle the Warriors, where Peta Hiku and Adam Blair looked capable of running riot.

The Warriors had a 10-point lead at halftime. Ken Maumalo and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck were on the charge. Kodi Nikorima looked more confident than ever in a Warriors jersey.

This had the makings of a very well-oiled machine. The Warriors, desperate for a win to stay in the top eight hunt, were playing bloody well.

And yet, come fulltime… you guessed it. The Warriors were thwarted yet again. That draw felt like a defeat.

This, you have to fear, was the moment of truth for the Warriors of 2019.

How did it go wrong?

Issac Luke dropped the ball behind his line to gift the Broncos a try. The Warriors failed to keep pouring through the holes on the weak side of the Broncos defence. They couldn't kick a field goal in extra time.

In other words, for all of the great stuff, there was too much below-par stuff.

Nikorima produced one of the finest 40/20 strikes you will ever see. Then he smashed the ball over the touchline on the full.

The Warriors went to sleep, as David Fifita produced a stunning run around Luke and others on the way to the try line. Their middle defence was also soft for Payne Haas' try.

Even the stunningly remarkable Tuivasa-Sheck had a miscue, trying to pass under too much pressure. The Warriors do that to even the finest of players.

No team is perfect, although Melbourne get very close at times. But too many lapses eventually bring any side down.

These sorts of failings are the story of the Warriors, since 1995.

The NRL has been re-shaped under a salary cap system, more extensive scouting (particularly in this country) and microscopic analysis of teams and players.

Yet the Warriors can barely get a temporary seat on the NRL's magic roundabout, which gives almost every club a shot at glory every now and then. And it is looking like another season lost.

The Warriors are three points adrift of the eight. One competition point in Brisbane probably wasn't enough, because they have a very tough run home.

The Auckland club might have some respite because two of their remaining eight games are against the Cronulla Sharks whose confidence is down after a run of losses.

The Warriors' other opponents are all in the top eight: Eels, Raiders (twice), Sea Eagles, Roosters and Rabbitohs.

What Saturday night showed, yet again, is that the Warriors - as a team and a club - don't get enough things right.

There have been all sorts of excuses from and for the Warriors over the years and they add up to a load of nonsense. The Warriors' problems are self-inflicted, and Kearney – in his third season – is struggling to rise above this history.

It was a terrific contest in Brisbane, and all hope is not lost.

But from this position, it will take more than good luck to get the Warriors into the top eight.

Unfortunately, sustained good management – on and off the field - has rarely been their calling card.