It seems the ultimate sporting dilemma for Kane Williamson's glamorous English partner ahead of tonight's Cricket World Cup final.

Does Bristol-raised Sarah Raheem back the nation of her birth; overwhelming bookie favourites and tournament hosts England?

Or does she back the men in black that her husband has both captained and starred with the bat for so inspirationally during the World Cup?

But a source close to Raheem's family told the Herald the choice of who to barrack was actually a pretty easy for both her and immediate relatives – who will be proudly cheering on the Black Caps to defy the odds and secure their first World Cup crown when the finalists clash at Lord's tonight.

Advertisement

Raheem – who lives with Williamson in the Bay of Plenty – is a qualified nurse, who studied at the University of Bristol.

The pair have largely kept out of the limelight away from the cricket arena, but have been a couple since at least late 2015.

A number of the players' wives and girlfriends have been in England cheering their men on.

Laura McGoldrick has been in England for more than a month with 2-year-old Harley, her daughter with batsman Martin Guptill.

McGoldrick said almost every player had a partner in the country supporting them by the time the team faced Australia in the pool matches.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson said it was the first time the Black Caps had all the girlfriends, wives and children on tour with them.

"It's always exciting to have them behind us. It's also awesome to have them around the hotel as it helps get us out of the cricket bubble."

With a chance tonight for the Black Caps to claim New Zealand's first Cricket World Cup crown, they will welcome all the support they can get.