It will be their first meeting at Wimbledon since the 2008 final, which is considered one of the greatest matches in tennis history.

The most celebrated rivalry in modern men's tennis is becoming a habit again.

After nearly two years of not playing each other, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will meet for the second time in five weeks when they face off Saturday 2am NZ time in the Wimbledon semifinals.

Federer finished his quarterfinal first Wednesday, rallying to defeat Kei Nishikori, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4, on Centre Court. Nadal joined him soon after, defusing the big serve of American

