For the first time since their classic 2008 final, Rafael Nadal will face Roger Federer at Wimbledon.

Nadal set up a much-anticipated rematch by beating Sam Querrey 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. Nadal and Federer will play each other in Friday's semifinals.

The two met in three straight finals between 2006-08, with Federer winning the first two before Nadal triumphed in a five-set epic widely considered one of the best matches of all time.

Against Querrey, Nadal was broken when serving for the first set at 5-4. But he converted his fourth break point in the next game, then saved three break points at 6-5 before finally clinching the set. The next two sets weren't nearly as competitive as Nadal broke twice in each and converted his first match point with a forehand winner.