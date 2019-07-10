New Zealand's 18-run semifinal victory against India was "an historic act of giant-killing" and "one of the finest one-day internationals ever" according to international media.

But, for Virat Kohli and his shell-shocked team, the pitchforks are well and truly out.

According to the Telegraph, the New Zealand bowlers "shocked" India to book a final spot at Lord's - a final "they have a good chance of winning".

Indian captain Virat Kohli reacts after his side were knocked out of the Cricket World Cup by New Zealand. Photo /Getty

"An historic act of giant-killing. One of the finest one-day internationals ever staged, and probably the best ever played over two days," The Telegraph's Scyld Berry wrote.

Advertisement

"New Zealand reached their second consecutive World Cup final by defending a target of only 240 with 18 runs to spare - and if they can do that against India, they have a good chance of winning their first World Cup, whether the other finalists on Sunday are England or Australia. These under-dogs can sink their teeth in and not let go."

The Guardian praised Martin Guptill's direct-hit run out of Indian stalwart MS Dhoni that finally swung the match the Kiwis' way.

Indian media were especially severe in their criticism, with the Hindustan Times lamenting Kohli for his captaincy under the headline Jadeja's heroics in vain as New Zealand beat India to enter World Cup final and the Times of India slamming the team's "45 minutes of bad cricket" in which they lost four wickets early in the run chase.

The lead homepage article of the Indian Express.

While there was plenty of praise for the performance of the Black Caps bowlers...

Best bowling team and also the best fielding unit makes the final !!!! #cwc2019 WoW...what a game .These Kiwis are awesome ..they fight for everything .Congratulations @BLACKCAPS — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) July 10, 2019

@BLACKCAPS you beauty!!!! BMT!!! Congrats guys! Serious win! So proud of the boys!!!! — Neil Wagner (@NeilWagner13) July 10, 2019

One for the true believers. What a game from Kane Williamson with bat and with captaincy. How proud? PROUD @BLACKCAPS #NZvIND — Grant Robertson (@grantrobertson1) July 10, 2019

Congratulations to @BLACKCAPS on making it to the finals. Jadeja played an outstanding innings and got India in the game along with MS Dhoni, yet it was a case of so near yet so far #IndvNZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 10, 2019

And that’s what you call guts and determination and one hell of a team performance @BLACKCAPS well done boys. Gather ye rose buds 👏👏👏 — Nathan McCullum (@MccullumNathan) July 10, 2019

Congratulations NZ @BLACKCAPS⁩ 🇳🇿 on win over India 🇮🇳 in #CricketWorldCup 🏏 semi-final. All eyes now on final in London at Lords. All the best! https://t.co/PfkOJEQhE1 — Helen Clark (@HelenClarkNZ) July 10, 2019

...Kohli's head is already being called for in certain quarters.

How many runs did NZ win by?

Kohli: pic.twitter.com/DPO4QFifxN — R. (@AjeebBaatHay) July 10, 2019

India is Dis-Kohli-fied from the world cup. — Sir Saith Abdullah (@SaithAbdullah99) July 10, 2019

Bad captaincy by kohli & bad decision by coach ravi shastri



They should have sent Dhoni instead of DK and dhoni would have saved falling wickets & build runs with pant would be winning game



---> VVS Laxaman — Arjun Dhfc (@ArjunDhfc) July 10, 2019

One man disappointed us more than Dhoni That's #Kohli.. This time you cut the line of believe... It's over.#NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/bfAiUih4PD — Mohit Raj (@MohitAm26) July 10, 2019

Kohli himself had a message for India's fans after the defeat.