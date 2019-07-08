Rain could play a factor in New Zealand's Cricket World Cup semifinal against India at Manchester's Old Trafford starting tonight.

According to the Met Office website there is a chance rain will fall in the Manchester region throughout the semifinal.

According to the Tuesday forecast, there is a 20 per cent chance of rain between 10am-12pm, increasing to 50 per cent between 1pm-3pm. There is already a 50 percent chance of rain earlier in the day which could delay the start.

"However Manchester will be rather cloudy but avoid most of the rain," the site also says.

The game begins at 10.30am local time (9.30pm NZT). New Zealand and India haven't faced off at a World Cup since 2003.

There is a reserve day in place for Wednesday however rain looks more likely that day. If no play can be completed across both days, India will advance to the final due to being the higher-ranked team after pool play.

The match between India and the Black Caps earlier in the tournament in Nottingham was rained off without a ball being bowled.

England and Australia face off in the second semifinal on Thursday night NZT in Birmingham. The outlook includes a risk of some heavy and perhaps thundery showers.