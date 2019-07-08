By Andrew Alderson in Manchester

Which New Zealander will deliver a Grant Elliott miracle in the 2019 World Cup semifinal?

When the all-rounder walloped Dale Steyn's penultimate ball into the stands at Eden Park on March 24, 2015, he helped the country win the first of seven attempts to reach cricket's one-day international showpiece.

Four years on and in an eighth crack, 11 New Zealanders have the opportunity to be Elliott's successor at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

New Zealand, having blitzed to the top-of-the-table early and dipped by the end of the round robin, have a challenge to defeat

