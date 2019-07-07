New Zealand v India, World Cup semifinal, Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli...yes we've been here before.

Tomorrow night's semifinal clash isn't the first time Kohli and Williamson will face off against each other in a World Cup knockout game. Both men captained their respective sides at the under-19 World Cup in 2008, though instead of Old Trafford it was Kuala Lumpur that played host as India won by three wickets in a tight encounter.

Kohli captured the wicket of Williamson on that day for 37, stumped after being at the crease for 80 balls. Williamson got his revenge in the Indian innings, taking the catch of Kohli for 43 off the bowling of future Black Caps teammate George Worker.

The New Zealand team also included Tim Southee and Trent Boult who opened the bowling with Southee taking 4-29. Corey Anderson, who featured for New Zealand at the 2015 World Cup, was also in the side along with Worker who last played for the Black Caps last November.

Tim Southee and Trent Boult in 2008. Photo /Getty

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also played in the game.

India went onto beat South Africa in the final.

11 years later Kohli has played 235 ODIs after making his India debut seven months after the under-19 World Cup. He currently sits as the number one ranked batsman in the world with Williamson eighth.

Kohli is also ranked number one in tests with Williamson at number two.