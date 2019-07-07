For Napier City Rovers, it was always going to be a defining moment of their Chatham Cup and Central League season so it was imperative to drive home that message to their oppositions.

The four-time Chatham Cup winners and defending Central League champions showed they meant business when they thumped Western Suburbs 4-1 at Park Island, Napier, today.


Little separated the two teams for the first 16 minutes of the game so it became clear whoever was going to drag Big Mo into their corner in Napier was going to stay alive in the Chatham Cup campaign today.

