Nick Kyrgios drew widespread criticism after being spotted out before a match, now he's been caught planning an 'outrageous' night.

Nick Kyrgios' press conferences have produced more highlights over the past 48 hours then his play on the court.

After being bundled out by Rafael Nadal, Kyrgios' mixed doubles campaign ended in the first round on Friday night.

And once again it was in front of the media where the Aussie, alongside partner Desirae Krawczyk, stole the limelight.

The duo enjoyed their time behind the desk, giggling and poking fun at one another as the questions rolled in.

Kyrgios spoke about taking a trip to the Bahamas after his Wimbledon singles campaign ended, but he was caught making more plans for the immediate future before the conference got underway.

Kyrgios met his match in Krawczyk. Photo / Getty Images

After being spotted out at a pub next to the All England Club the night before his clash with Nadal, it seems the Aussie now with no matches to go is ready to hit the night-life again.

"Yeh we're probably going to start there. Then we've got a club set-up. It's going to be outrageous," Kyrgios said on the phone.

"Ooh, where are we going?" Krawczyk chimed in.

After being told the microphones in front of them were live, Kyrgios leaned in to them before extending the invitation.

"I'm going out tonight. Let me know if you want to come. It's going to be a crazy good night," he said.

Of course it's entirely likely Kyrgios pulled the move knowing full well he was doing it right next to a live microphone.

The duo shared plenty of laughs on the court. Photo / Getty Images

Of course he quickly changed his tune during the conference when he said he would be heading home for an quiet night.

"I'm going to get a good rest tonight," Kyrgios said

"Are you? Full of s---. Full of s---. Sorry for my language," she said in good humour, prompting Kyrgios to burst out laughing.

"I'm going to get a good rest tonight. You know just eat up, stretch and get an early night," Kyrgios continued.

"I'm sure they (the media) all believe that," Krawczyk added.

As his Wimbledon campaign officially comes to an end, Kyrgios' night-life won't be brought under such scrutiny from media members.