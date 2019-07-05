Nomadic former All Black Norm Maxwell opens up on the 'trauma' of test rugby, being ill-equipped to handle life in the spotlight and what he's been up to since he walked away from rugby at just 28.

by Phil Gifford

Norm Maxwell played 36 test matches for six years from 1999 for the All Blacks as if his life depended on it.

The passion he showed then is now devoted to helping children develop in ways he would never have dreamed of when growing up in Northland, or locking the Crusaders' scrum from the time he was 20.

Back in

