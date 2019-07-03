Equestrian Amie Bentall is discovering as much about herself as she is about her love for everything horsey in her TV director's debut of the children's series, Young Riders, to be released tomorrow.

Bentall's credits in her TV career include editing series such as Dog Squad, Border Patrol, The Block and MKR but the new 24-episode television series, Young Riders, is taking her to a different plane in the equestrian world.


You could say Hawke's Bay equestrian Amie Bentall has been saddling her dreams before riding them into the New Zealand and international arenas of showjumping and mounted

