Naomi Osaka became the first top player to lose at Wimbledon, falling to Yulia Putinseva 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the first round.

The second-seeded Osaka, who won the U.S. Open last year and the Australian Open this year, was ranked No 1 in the world until last week.

Osaka had 38 unforced errors on Centre Court, while Putinseva had only seven.

It was Osaka's second loss to Putinseva on grass this season. The Japanese player lost to the 24-year-old Kazakh in Birmingham two weeks ago.

Osaka lost in the third round at French Open.

"Honestly, every match is a battle, you never know what's going to happen, but I was hoping and doing all my best, that's pretty much all I can do," Putinseva said.

"To go out there and play my best, to do just what I can and then we'll see what happens. And today I think I did a great job. That's amazing."

This is the 4th time a women's top-2 seed lost her opening match at Wimbledon in the Open Era, and the first since No. 1 Martina Hingis lost to Virginia Ruano Pascual in 2001. pic.twitter.com/f1UeerKwvA — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 1, 2019

French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova was also knocked out in the first round at Wimbledon, losing 6-4, 6-4 to Madison Brengle of the United States.

The 16th-seeded Brengle broke Vondrousova seven times, taking advantage of 30 unforced errors from the Czech player.

Vondrousova reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros, losing in straight sets to Ash Barty. She reached the semifinals at this year's Australian Open.

Vondrousova also lost in Wimbledon's first round in 2017 and 2018.

Earlier, last year's Wimbledon men's finalists both advanced to the second round on the opening day of this year's tournament.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic was first on Centre Court, as is tradition at the All England Club. He beat Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 in the first round.

"It's a sacred court, the cradle of our sport for sure," four-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic said in the tunnel after walking off the grass. "It has a very special place in my heart, in my career as well.

"I've been blessed to be very successful on this court over the years so every time I step on it memories come back and a great feeling."

Djokovic started the match in a hole, with Kohlschreiber breaking in the top-seeded Serb's opening service game. But the troubles ended there for Djokovic, who had lost to Kohlschreiber in Indian Wells on a hard court this year.

"I know that he's capable to play some really good quality tennis on various surfaces, especially on grass," Djokovic said. "He takes the ball early, has a good slice, good serve. So it was good test for me."

Fourth-seeded Kevin Anderson, who lost to Djokovic in straight sets in last year's final, moved into the second round by beating Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in only his third match since March.

"Different expectations coming in right now given that I've not played many matches this year," said Anderson, a South African who also reached the 2017 U.S. Open final. "But I think there's a lot of positives I can take from today, and hopefully I'll be able to keep building on that."

Stan Wawrinka, seeded 22nd, also advanced. The three-time Grand Slam singles champion, who has won each of the other three majors but never Wimbledon, defeated Belgian qualifier Ruben Bemelmans 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Wawrinka, who will next face tall American Reilly Opelka in the second round, has never been past the quarterfinals at the All England Club.

"I think for sure some tough years here by losing first or second round. I had two good years by making quarterfinals," Wawrinka said. "I do believe that this year I'm playing well, I playing the best I never played on grass court. For sure I am having a tough next match."

The 21-year-old Opelka, who is 6-foot-11 (2.11 meters), beat Cedrik-Marcel Stebe of Germany 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Simona Halep, a former No 1 on the women's tour who is seeded seventh at Wimbledon, advanced despite some pain in her left knee and foot. The Romanian, who called for a trainer after winning the first set, trailed 5-2 in the second set before rallying to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 7-5.

Third-seeded Karolina Pliskova also advanced, beating Lin Zhu 6-2, 7-6 (4).