The year's third Grand Slam Wimbledon gets underway at the All England Club Monday night NZT.

Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber are the defending singles champions. This week on the Game Set and Match podcast, Radio Sport commentator Matt Brown and Tennis NZ High Performance Manager Simon Rea give their tips for the title.

They break down the men's and women's contenders and look at the prospects for the New Zealand doubles players Michael Venus, Artem Sitak and Marcus Daniell.

Matt chats to Sitak who captured his 5th ATP title at the weekend and we cross to London to catch up with commentator Chris Bowers who will be covering the Championships for Radio Sport.