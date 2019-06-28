On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Collectively we need to be on the same page, driving the right message to the team, so things can click.
Too many times this year we have mixed up clean passages of play with a loose period and we can't afford that in the coming weeks.
We did well against the Titans to come back and claim the win, after a poor start to the second half.
It was great to go into the representative period on a high, and we've had a benefit of a few extra sessions in the build-up to this game.
Last week I spent some time with the Kiwis Ferns, helping their halves with a few tips and ideas.
I really enjoyed it and it was refreshing to see how much they simply enjoy playing footy.
And they were so open to learning and getting better.
Penrith will be a huge challenge this week.
It's funny — when we beat them a few weeks ago a lot of people said "it's only Penrith" but now they are one of the form teams in the competition, having won four of their last five games.
Their ability hasn't changed, but they now have a high level of confidence and belief. They are a big side, and very aggressive so we will need to be better than the last encounter because they certainly will be.
I'm proud of achieving my 150th NRL game this week. When I went to England eight years ago I didn't expect to be able to come back and rack up that many games.
The club arranged for my family to present my jersey this week which was a special moment, especially for my kids.
It's a nice milestone for me, but it will mean a lot more if we could rack up a few victories in the coming weeks.