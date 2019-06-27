How the Black Caps players rated in their six-wicket defeat to Pakistan.

Martin Guptill 4

Another disappointing day, chopping on Mohammad Amir's first ball to be on his way for five. Hasn't found the groove yet. Lord's would be timely. Took one magnificent, full-length diving catch, and produced one late run out.

Colin Munro 3

Seems to have unrelenting backing from the selectors despite repeated failures. Again a couple of boundaries only to edge out to some extra bounce to become the first of Shaheen Afridi's three victims. Munro's one over then went for nine runs.

Kane Williamson 7

Deja vu for the skipper, forced into another rebuild. Can we call him an opener yet? Couldn't pull off the heroic effort again but still got through to 41 from 69 before Shadab Khan nibbled an edge. Finished with 1-39 from eight somewhat surprise overs – after picking up Mohammad Hafeez with his fifth ball – perhaps realising a little late the pitch favoured spin.

Ross Taylor 4

Catch of the match from Sarfaraz Amend, diving one handed away to his right, to dismiss Taylor for three. Can't be expected to carry the load with Williamson every week.

Tom Latham 3

Struggles against left arm pace continue, gone for one from 14 balls. Again the edge catches Latham pushing defensively outside the off stump. His exit left New Zealand 46-4. Also dropped one sharp chance standing up to Mitchell Santner with Babar Azam on 38. Azam pushed through to a classy, unbeaten century.

Jimmy Neesham 9

Jimmy Neesham. Photo / Photosport

Stranded three runs short of a maiden ODI ton, 97 not out his highest score in this format. Held the innings together in a crisis to give the Black Caps a respectable total, and a fighting chance. Tired legs given three overs with the ball, finishing with 0-22.

Colin de Grandhomme 7

Swung and missed at times and ran himself out pushing for a second on 64. In the difficult circumstances, a very valuable contribution, proving once more his batting is improving all the time. Unflappable character. Used for two overs that went for 12.

Mitchell Santner 7

Toiled without luck. Not happy with the Latham drop. Enjoyed attacking fields and dominated for large periods but couldn't pick up a scalp in his 0-38 from 10 overs.

Matt Henry 6

First over went for 11 runs, then pegged it back well by using variations. Much more restrictive than his 25-run, 48th over against the Windies in Manchester on the whole here, with 0-25 from seven, but no wicket with the new ball.

Lockie Ferguson 6

Started with a fireball bouncer to remove the settling Imam ul Haq but then took a some tap to have 1-50 from 8.1 overs.

Trent Boult 6

Charged in with intent on a surface that offered little for the quicks. Had opener Fakhar Zaman to a ballooning, leading edge and finished 1-48 from 10.