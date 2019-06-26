All you need to know about the Cricket World Cup following Pakistan's six-wicket win over the Black Caps.

Spooky

Pakistan's tournament record so far is identical to the 1992 World Cup – which they went on to win.

The uncanny sequence of results.

Their sequence in both is loss, win, washout, loss, loss, win, win. And that last win has been against New Zealand in both tournaments.

The situation was even spookier until Martin Guptill's dive to effect a late runout. At that point, Pakistan were on track to emulate their 1992 team and beat New Zealand by seven wickets.

Pakistan went on to beat Martin Crowe's New Zealand side in a famous semifinal at Eden Park, before triumphing over England in the 1992 final at the MCG.

Plenty of turn

West Indian great Chris Gayle has done u-turn on his ODI retirement, to the surprise of his captain, team mates and Windies administrators.

The 39-year-old announced early this year that the World Cup would be his 50-over swan song.

"My plans after the World Cup … maybe play a Test match against India," Gayle told media. "And then I'll definitely play the ODIs against India. I won't play the T20s."

Captain Jason Holder told reporters: "I just found out as well. I'll have to go downstairs and have a serious conversation with him but if he is dedicated to play for the West Indies it's definitely going to benefit us

"He didn't say anything really in the dressing room. But yeah, it's great. It's great for cricket."

Keep calm and carry on

No wonder England captain Joe Root has called on his side to keep cool heads.

Recent history is on England's side as they face India at Edgbaston on Sunday night, a game with plenty of ramifications for New Zealand's chances.

But India might enjoy a form of home advantage, with 55 per cent of the 24,000 ticket sales going to their boisterous supporters.

Rumours are that ticket resales will mean there are even more Indian supporters at the ground than that.

But England has won their last nine matches at the Birmingham ground, over all three forms of the game, since 2014.

Root said: "We have to be very calm about the next couple of games. They might get quite emotional, especially the atmosphere at Edgbaston."

Root said England's matches against India and New Zealand would be like quarter-finals.

What the table says

New Zealand's can still lose their final two games and make it. But one win will secure a spot.

Speed king

Black Cap Lockie Ferguson, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood (England), Mitchell Starc (Australia) and Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) are fast bowling kings at the World Cup.

They are the players who bowl the most deliveries over 145 kph, and from those deliveries, it is Ferguson who draws the most false shots.

Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar bowled the quickest ever World Cup delivery, a 161 kph scorcher against England at Newlands in 2003.

The quickest balls at this tournament have come from Wood (154kph), Archer (153kph), Starc (152kph), Ferguson (152kph) and Pakistan's Wahab Riaz (149kph).