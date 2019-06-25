England's second consecutive World Cup cricket defeat could lead to a shock exit from "their own competition" as one leading newspaper put it.

The media response after the host's loss to Australia included widespread mention of England fans booing Aussie stars Steve Smith and David Warner, the 2018 ball tamperers.

New Zealand could deliver the knockout blow in their final round robin match against the world No. 1.

But the home fans are facing the unimaginable prospect they won't have anyone to cheer in the semifinals, after Australia's remarkably comfortable win at Lords.

The Guardian headline proclaimed "Australia deliver Hammer blow " to England's hopes.

Former England spinner Vic Marks wrote: "This result leaves three sides – Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan – sensing the possibility of an unlikely semi-final slot.

"For Pakistan, in particular, there is a clear path forward, if they can defeat New Zealand at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

"England face an agonising five days before they meet India at Edgbaston

"England feeling the pressure," is how the Telegraph put it.

"With games against India and New Zealand still to come, there is now minimal leeway if the world's number one side are to reach the semi-finals of their own competition."

The Sun reckoned: "England lose again as Australia…set alarm bells ringing" and said the home team's chances of making the semifinals would now go down to the wire.

The Mirror said England were "crushed" leaving their World Cup hopes 'hanging in the balance".

"England's hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals were put on life support by their oldest and fiercest rivals on a dispiriting day at HQ," it continued, under a headline proclaiming their 2019 hopes had taken a "major hit".



England's last 11 games against Australia, India, New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup



Lost

Lost

Lost

Tied

Lost

Lost

Lost

Lost

Lost

Lost

Lost



The Sydney Morning Herald said England was left in "disbelief" after losing successive one-day international matches on home soil for the first time in four years.

England captain Eoin Morgan was still talking semifinals, even though his team are by no means assured of getting there.

"…our fate is still in our own hands the next two games that we play, if we can control that and produce performances we will be in a healthy position come the latter stages," he said.