Silver Ferns defender Katrina Rore has been ruled out of this week's Cadbury Netball Series having suffered a calf strain.

Rore, who was set to make her return to international netball following her recall into the Silver Ferns World Cup team, will miss the series against an All Stars selection, Fiji Pearls and a New Zealand men's side.

She has been replaced by All Stars defender Michaela Sokolich-Beatson for the series which starts at the Pulman Arena in Takanini, Auckland on Wednesday.

Silver Ferns head coach Noeline Taurua said it was a precautionary step taken with Rore who would be reassessed closer to the Netball World Cup in July.

"We want to give Katrina every opportunity to be fit for the Netball World Cup and the medical staff have advised resting her for this series," she said.

"It is a blow for Katrina who has been in outstanding form this season and worked hard to earn her place in the Silver Ferns.

"But she is working closely with our medical team and will remain with the Silver Ferns during this week's series."

Sokolich-Beatson, who made her international debut last year, has been training with the Silver Ferns during their camp in Australia last week after being named as a non-travelling reserve for the World Cup.

"Michaela is an obvious choice to make the step up after being with the Silver Ferns in our training camp on the Sunshine Coast," Taurua said.

"She has slotted in well with the team as part of our build-up and adds a different dynamic to our defence line."

Meanwhile, Temalisi Fakahokotau will also miss the four-day series in Auckland having not received medical clearance to play.

The dynamic defender has been recovering from an ACL injury suffered last year and is close to returning to the court.

But the medical staff determined that, while she is continuing to make progress, she is not ready for international play.

Silver Ferns development squad member Holly Fowler has been called into the All Stars team as cover for Fakahokotau and Sokolich-Beatson.

Fowler will join All Stars coaches Reinga Bloxham and Yvette McCausland-Durie for the Cadbury Netball Series.

The Silver Ferns will play in the June 26-29 Cadbury Netball Series before departing for the Netball World Cup in Liverpool on July 3.