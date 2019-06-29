As he approaches the five-year anniversary of the accident which left him a quadriplegic, former wakeboarding champion Brad Smeele is returning to the water withanew challenge. Back from the depths of depression and backed by champion Kiwi freediver William Trubridge, the 32-year-old is preparing to freedive in the ocean - a feat he has been practising for with the help of his loyal friends.

He's using the restrictions his injuries have placed on his body as tools forthe physically and mentally demanding underwater pursuit.

And he has a new determination to rebuild his life and help others. Lee Umbers reports.

It was one devastating moment on the water that forever changed the life of wakeboarding champion Brad Smeele.

But it is to the water he is returning in a life-affirming new challenge on his journey from despair to acceptance and inspiration.

Smeele, 32, was left a quadriplegic in a horror accident at Lake Ronix in Florida trying to repeat his world-first double backflip that won him the sport's Trick of the Year.

Five years on, at two suburban Auckland swimming pools, the 32-year-old is preparing for another breakthrough – going into the ocean as a freediver. The sport

