Pakistan clung to slim hopes of making the Cricket World Cup semifinals and ended South Africa's chances in a 49-run thumping victory at Lord's today.

Pakistan needed the win more, as it had a game in hand and needed fewer other results going its way, and delivered with a lively, enthusiastic performance before an equally passionate crowd heavily in its favour.

After losing narrowly to New Zealand on Wednesday, South Africa appeared ready to trudge home in a largely downbeat display. Pakistan was conceded 308-7, and South Africa's batting struggles were underlined again when it petered out on 259-9.

Pakistan's second win in six matches kept it in the playoffs hunt, three points behind England, with unbeaten New Zealand next in its sights on Wednesday.

The Proteas slumped to a fifth defeat and a washout in seven matches. With two matches to go, their misery is officially over, beside winless Afghanistan. Though this is the worst-affected World Cup because of rain, nothing has been damper than the performances from South Africa, which has failed to make the playoffs for only the second time.

The match was redemption of sorts for Pakistan's batsman Haris Sohail, spinner Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Afridi.

Haris scored his first two ODI centuries in March in the home sweep by Australia, but so-so scores in May in the England series doomed him to only one bat in the World Cup. He made 8 in a total of 105 against the West Indies. Only after Shoaib Malik made 8 across three matches was Haris recalled, and he took his chance at Lord's.

Haris featured in key partnerships of 81 with Babar Azam and 71 with Imad Wasim. He was the closest to scoring the first century by either team at this World Cup, but he couldn't get the strike back at the death and was out for 89 trying to slog the penultimate ball, his 59th of a superb innings that included three sixes and nine boundaries.

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir appeals during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at Lord's. Photo / Getty

Pakistan started the 40th over on 217-3 and Haris ensured a challenging total was set.

Given a great total to defend — South Africa failed to challenge 311 by England and 330 by Bangladesh in its first two matches — Shadab grabbed three or more wickets for only the second time in a year.

The only specialist spinner in Pakistan's squad missed the England series in May through illness. He was pounded by England and India and had only two wickets in the tournament, but rewarded the selectors' perseverance.

Shadab dismissed Quinton de Kock on 47 to ruin South Africa's longest partnership of 87 with captain Faf du Plessis (63), then last recognized batsmen Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen.