It was a little too one-sided for Saturday night's test between the Kiwis and Mate Ma'a Tonga to be regarded as an epic.

But it was still a terrific battle, in front of a boisterous near-capacity crowd.

Make no mistake – that was an extremely strong Tongan side, marking this as a fantastic Kiwis display.

And a surprisingly big win was hardly achieved with home advantage.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

One observer counted just six Kiwis flags at Mt Smart Stadium versus hundreds of Tongan ones.

The Tongan fans are the best.

Here are my test heroes.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona
The message from the big

Related articles: