Tall Blacks coach Paul Henare says he's not at liberty to make comments on Steven Adams because the NBA basketballer lives in a different world.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Adams has reignited another rousing public debate on will he or won't he ever represent his birth country of New Zealand after pulling out of a preliminary Tall Blacks squad preparing for the basketball World Cup in China later this year.

Tall Blacks coach Paul Henare says he doesn't put much energy or thought into whether Steven Adams will or won't slip on a singlet or three-quarter shorts for

Related articles: