World Rugby has scrapped plans for the proposed Nations Championship.

The required unanimous agreement by national unions to enter into exclusive negotiations wasn't achieved by the deadline.

The tiered competition structure was planned to launch in 2022 and feature Six Nations teams, Rugby Championship sides and the next two highest ranked nations in the top tier.

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said "World Rugby undertook this important project with the best interests of the global game at heart in line with our vision to grow the sport as a game for all. While we are naturally disappointed that a unanimous position on the Nations Championship could not be achieved among our unions, we remain fully committed to exploring alternative ways to enhance the meaning, value and opportunity of international rugby for the betterment of all unions.

More to come....