The New Zealand under-20 side will record their worst ever finish at the Under 20 World Championships after being upset by Wales in the fifth placed playoff semifinals this morning.

After missing out on the semifinals for just the second time, New Zealand went down 8-7 to Wales in Rosario today.

Welsh first five-eighth Cai Evans kicked at 78th minute penalty to secure the victory in the tight encounter after New Zealand took a 7-5 lead with 10 minutes to play following a Tupou Va'ai try.

New Zealand number 10 Fergus Burke had a chance to get a victory in injury time but missed a penalty attempt.

Advertisement

New Zealand are six-time winners at the tournament and have a previous worst finish of fifth at the 2016 event.

They will now play off for seventh against either Ireland or England.