Israel Folau has taken to social media again in the wake of his controversial take on gay and transgender people, claiming he seeks the approval of God, not man.

The post follows reports the former Wallabies and Waratahs star continued to take aim and criticise homosexuals during a church sermon over the weekend.

The Daily Telegraph claims Folau said the devil is behind children under 16 seeking gender transitioning during a sermon at his father's church yesterday.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter tonight, Folau shared a photo of the Bible verse Galatians 1:10 with the caption, "Who's [sic] approval are you seeking?? #TeamJesus".

"For am I now seeking the approval of man, or of God? Or am I trying to please man?", the words from the post read.

"If I were still trying to please man, I would not be a servant of Christ."

In his sermon yesterday, Folau spoke about a recent event in Melbourne in which a person in Parliament spoke on a number of issues including gender fluidity legislation, the Telegraph reports.

"He spoke about nine points, one of the points … he is talking about the work of the sin, homosexuality, is in disguise to try and take over within this world," Folau said.

"You see in today's youths and everything, they are allowing young kids in primary school to be able to have the permission to change their gender if they want by taking away the permission of their parents.

"Now they are trying to take control as a government to make those decisions for young kids who are basically 16 years old or younger, they don't even know what they are doing."

Folau hit headlines in April after taking to social media, claiming "hell awaits" drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, fornicators and others.

Folau's contract with Rugby Australia and the Waratahs, worth a reported $4 million, was officially terminated on May 17 after a three-person panel found his social media posts, which hit out against gay and transgender people, a high-level breach to RA's code of conduct.