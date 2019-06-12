Tonga want Israel Folau for the 2023 World Cup in France, hoping he might join his brother John in the squad.

Folau's career is in limbo in the aftermath of his infamous homophobic posts, but his Wallaby career is probably over however his legal battle turns out.

Former Wallaby forward Toutai Kefu, the Tongan coach, has contacted the 30-year-old Folau according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

"We'd love to have him — the next World Cup he'd be available for us hopefully." Kefu told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"It's a long time away, so we'll let the dust settle a bit after his most recent issues.

"We don't even know if he's going to play again. He hasn't indicated where he is going, so we'll wait until the dust settles and then look at those options.

"He'd have to sit out three years and then even after that we'd have to re-qualify him through a sevens Olympic qualifying tournament."

John Folau walked out on the Waratahs in support of Israel, and initially claimed he would play league.

But he is set to join Tonga for rugby's Pacific Nations Cup next month.

Kefu said: "I've actually never seen him play but I've got a playing history of him.

"We're going to look at him and even may take him to the PNC because we've got some holes in our squad, especially out wide in the backs. There's a good chance he will be part of that squad."