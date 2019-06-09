It was dubbed the battle of the heavyweights between India and Australia and Virat Kohli's side delivered a knock out blow at The Oval this morning.

India convincingly ended Australia's 10-match winning streak and underlined its Cricket World Cup title ambitions in a 36-run victory at the Oval.

The teams evenly split eight one-day internationals this year but India openly admitted it was preparing for the World Cup, and showed how brilliant its planning was by dominating the defending champion all over the park.

India won the toss, chose to bat, and paced its innings superbly, starting slowly and finishing in a rush to make 352-5.

Shikhar Dhawan hit his third World Cup century, 117, and combined in an opening stand of 127 with Rohit Sharma. Captain Virat Kohli added 82.

After conceding its most runs ever at a World Cup, Australia's chase was slow and never got out of third gear. Half-centuries by Steve Smith (69), David Warner (56) and Alex Carey (55 not out) couldn't disguise an underwhelming game plan. They were all out for 316 on the last ball.

The result flattered the same XI which beat Afghanistan and the West Indies.

The teams are good enough to meet again in the playoffs, but India will take all of the encouragement from only its fourth win over the Australians in 12 World Cup matchups.

It was also the first time Australia has lost a World Cup chase since 1999.

Australia started its chase slowly as the batsmen tried to keep wickets in hand.

David Warner hit the slowest ODI fifty of his international career, beating his fifty in the match against Afghanistan earlier in the tournament.

The opener danced down the track but was beaten in flight by the leg-spinner and holed out at mid-wicket for 56 off 84 balls.

Steve Smith also hit 69 off 70 balls before sparking a collapse of 3/6, effectively ending the chase.

But Carey didn't give up hope, hitting a 25-ball fifty, the second fastest behind Glenn Maxwell's 21-ball half-century against Afghanistan in the 2015 World Cup.

Australian captain Aaron Finch said India were able to get too many runs late in the innings.

"We didn't bowl our best stuff, but saying that when you have wickets in hand and you've got damaging players to come, we struggled to get wickets early on," Finch said. "When you've got experienced guys and powerful guys that are coming in and can get themselves in before they have to go, it makes it tough to stop anyone."

But Australia were put to the sword by India after three dropped catches, which hurt the side.

Rohit Sharma was dropped in the second over in a tough chance that went to hand for Nathan Coulter-Nile before going on to 57, while Hardik Pandya was dropped first ball by Alex Carey before taking the game from Australia with a quick 48 from 27 balls.

Carey also dropped a tough chance off MS Dhoni which flow high above him off a top edge.

India slammed 116 off the final 10 overs, which did have the highlight of a stunning grab from Marcus Stoinis on his follow through.

Fox Cricket commentator Kerry O'Keeffe said the dropped catches were vital.

"Australia had been offered 11 catching chances in the first two games and they took all 11 and they shelved two or three today, Sharma early on and Pandya on nought," O'Keeffe said during the inning break. "Those catches may haunt them because at the 35 over mark, India were 1/206, they got 146 in the next 15 overs and that's 30 over par."

