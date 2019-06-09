Kinsey Wolanski became an internet sensation when she invaded the pitch during last weekend's Champions League final in Madrid.

The streaker told The Sun she has no regrets and believes the x-rated display will help her retire by the time she is 30.

Liverpool and Tottenham players looked on as Wolanski, 22, sprinted across the pitch at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in a barely-there black swimsuit promoting her boyfriend's porn site.

Wolanski said even Liverpool players contacted her. Photo / Getty Images

Now, despite being arrested and spending hours locked in a Spanish jail cell, the American model thinks the streak was the best move of her career.

Experts estimate the prank was worth $7.2 million after her Instagram following rocketed - and the porn website's registered users passed 32 million.

"By the time I'm 30 I plan on making enough money to retire, and streaking at the Champions League will only help me achieve that," Kinsey said from Los Angeles.

"I plan to do a lot more streaking to raise my profile.

"After I was released from jail I had gone from 300,000 followers on Instagram to over two million. You can't buy that kind of publicity.

"Suddenly I was famous all over the world and had job offers flooding in. I don't think I did anyone any harm, it was just a bit of fun.

"The fans loved it, the players seemed to love it and even the police at the station were asking for my photograph by the time I got out.

"The response has been unbelievable, I couldn't be happier. It was the biggest thrill of my life."

She claims she received messages from players who started following her.

"I'm not revealing any names, but a couple of the Liverpool players did send me private flirty messages after I streaked the game. One sent some heart emojis and the other one a message saying, 'I saw you at the game'," she said.

"I honestly didn't even know who they were until I clicked on their profiles. I didn't respond though as I already have a boyfriend.

"Some people might question how Vitaly makes his money, but he is brilliant at what he does. His pranks are just meant as a bit of fun and he really is just the sweetest guy who I one day hope to marry.

"He couldn't be prouder of me."

Champions League pitch invader Kinsey Wolanski is nabbed by stewards. Photo / Getty Images

The man behind Kinsey's prank was Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, a Russian-American YouTuber, who runs a porn website.

The 27-year-old has a long record of performing pranks himself and in 2014 was banned from attending football matches after he invaded the pitch at the World Cup final between Germany and Argentina.

He has also been arrested for running on the basketball court during an NBA final in 2016, charged with trespassing after streaking at a World Series baseball game in 2017 and faced other arrests for a bomb hoax, disorderly conduct and a prank which saw him pretending to rob an ATM machine in 2014.

Lat week it was his girlfriend's turn to promote the company.

"When Vitaly asked me to do it, I honestly had no idea how big a deal the Champions League final was. I had no idea the whole world would be watching me.

"But I said yes right away, I just loved the sound of doing something crazy — you only live once."

She added: "I confided in the Liverpool fans around me what I was about to do and at first they all said, 'Are you joking?'.

"But when they realised I was serious they thought it was a brilliant idea.

"One of them even took my phone and said he would record it for me.

Wolanski says the streak boosted her profile. Photo / Getty Images

"Which he did — and even met me after I got out of jail to return my phone to me. There was so much cheering in the Liverpool end nobody even noticed when I barged my way through the fans and jumped onto the pitch.

"It was so exciting I can't even really remember what happened, it was all just a blur and such a rush."

Following her pitch invasion Kinsey's Instagram account was temporarily suspended while the social media giant verified she was the real Kinsey as her followers hit two million.