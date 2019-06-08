The Roope Rooster goes on the line this Saturday at Paparoa Park, when new holders the Howick Hornets host Manurewa in the round nine livestreamed game of the SAS Fox Memorial Premiership Qualifiers.

With victory over Mt Albert a fortnight ago, Howick climbed to outright second on the ladder, but will be bracing for a fired up Marlins side who know a loss will almost certainly seal their fate in terms of relegation from the first division at the end of the Qualifiers.