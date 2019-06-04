You can almost hear the sighs of relief from this side of the Tasman.

Because that will be the overwhelming response when the connections of Australia's best young harness horses realise they don't have to combat the full force of the All Stars machine this winter.

Aussies preparing horses for the elite races at the Queensland and more importantly Breeders Crown carnivals would have been waiting to hear which members of Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen's stable were coming to savage them as they so often have in the past five years.

The answer is: almost none.

In a remarkable change of attitude from much of the last decade Purdon has decided he may have only three, or even two, horses campaigning in Australia over the winter.

He has confirmed impressive lower-grade Ashburton winner from Sunday, Self Assured, will head to the Queensland winter carnival and be aimed at the Derby and could have a maiden stablemate who joins him and stays on in Australia.

That is hardly frightening stuff for the Aussies but there could be a far more high profile stable rep should outstanding filly Princess Tiffany pass a coming veterinary examination with flying colours.

"She could go to the Queensland carnival and then on to the Breeders Crown but it will all depend on how her scintigraphy goes this week," explains Purdon.

"She is heading to Matamata for that and if she has no issues then Queensland and Victoria are on the cards.

"But if she goes to the Breeders Crown (August) she will probably be our only horse there."

That will be music to the ears of trainers and owners in Australia as when the All Stars' best turn up for the Breeders Crown they are almost always favourite and usually win.

Purdon says the change of attitude this season comes as many of his horses have had long campaigns while others need remedial work.

"Sweet On Me has a bone chip in her knee, which while it isn't too bad, we want to get taken out now so it isn't a problem long-term," he says of Saturday's 2-year-old fillies Jewels winner.

"And the other 2-year-olds like One Change, Flying Even Bettor and Amazing Dream, they have had plenty of racing and/or travelling.

"So we are happy for them to go to the paddock now and there are so many options for them as 3-year-olds."

With the 2-year-old Breeders Crown pacing races worth A$300,000 they must be hard to miss but horses who have gone there in the past have often struggled to win major races pre-Christmas upon returning to New Zealand.

Perhaps more surprisingly Purdon will bypass the Victoria Trotting Derby and Breeders Crown 3-year-old trot with Oscar Bonavena, even after he missed the Jewels.

He easily beat older horses at Ashburton on Sunday and has had a shorter than expected campaign but Purdon says he is so good he is happy to spell him now knowing he might be good enough to race in open class next season.

While Purdon often changes his mind with horses depending on how they look one week to the next, the prospect of his elite horses missing the Australian winter will have a profound effect on futures markets, especially as once they go to the spelling paddock the decision is more or less final.

And it could convince fellow Kiwi trainers with group one performers to look more seriously at Australian campaigns where they don't have to take on the all-conquering partnership.

