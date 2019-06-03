With Mitchell Starc bowling serious heat and swinging the new ball away from Afghanistan's left-handers in Bristol, Aaron Finch went for the jugular and brought himself into third slip.

It meant wicketkeeper Alex Carey was joined by Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Finch in the cordon.

While there would never normally be anything unusual about this, the complexities of Australia welcoming back two stars from 12-month suspensions in Smith and David Warner adds another layer to this picture.

Smith gestured with his right arm as he and Finch looked to be talking about field placements early in Afghanistan's innings.

The 29-year-old is forbidden from holding an official leadership position for a year as part of his ball-tampering punishment but clearly he's a valuable voice for Finch to turn to in the World Cup.

Coach Justin Langer and assistant coach Ricky Ponting have both spoken about the camaraderie in the team and the amount of laughter generated in camp, so there's no doubt the players all get along really well.

But might it just be a touch awkward for both Finch and Smith to talk tactics in the field together?

Not according to all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who addressed the matter after the match.

"I'm sure he (Finch) is talking to them (Smith and Warner). I haven't spoken to him about it but you'd be silly not to call on those guys for their experience," Stoinis said.

"They've played all over the world, so has Finchy, he's played so much IPL, so much international cricket.

"Finchy's good enough to call on a bit of advice and make his own decision in the end."

Smith will have to get used to being back in the side but without calling the shots like he did when he was captain.

It must be a strange feeling even if he's just happy to be back making runs for his country.

For Finch, it's about finding the right balance between trusting his gut and asking for help from the man who's been in his position before.

It'll be a tough balance to strike but the Victorian has risen to all the challenges of the full-time captaincy so far and you'd expect him to adjust to this unique scenario too.

Last year Aussie legend Shane Warne called for Finch to be captain in all three formats and while a tough introduction to Test cricket — when he was dropped during the summer — has crushed that ambition, how he leads the one-day outfit will be crucial in determining his side's fortunes in the UK.

In game one of the tournament we saw how important inventive captaincy can be when South African skipper Faf du Plessis used leg-spinner Imran Tahir in the first over to dismiss England's Jonny Bairstow for a golden duck.

On paper, teams like England and India are arguably littered with more short-form matchwinners than Australia so Finch's ability to get the best out of his troops will be key when the Aussies face one-day powerhouses.

At least the captaincy no longer appears to be affecting Finch's batting. After a lean trot for much of 2018 and the start of 2019, he bounced back to form against India before belting two tons against Pakistan in the UAE.

He looked in good touch again against Afghanistan. The 32-year-old cracked teenage mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman for two fours in the first over of Australia's chase and monstered a six down the ground in the third over of the innings.

He raced to his 22nd ODI half century and was eventually out for 66 off 49 balls in a knock that included four sweetly struck sixes and six fours.